Short Interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Declines By 21.2%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZIA opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.28.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KZIA. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 53,393 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.