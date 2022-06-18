Short Interest in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Drops By 15.7%

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 263,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In related news, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $93,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,093.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $41,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 54.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 62,840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 119.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.20). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. StockNews.com lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.