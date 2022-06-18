Short Interest in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Increases By 22.2%

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on MRCC. TheStreet lowered Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 64,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $188.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.22. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 49.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

