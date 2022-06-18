Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Expands By 27.8%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

