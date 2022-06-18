Short Interest in Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Declines By 20.0%

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OIBRQ stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. OI has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.0001 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services.

