Short Interest in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Increases By 21.7%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 675,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 290,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth $4,829,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 52.2% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,409,000 after acquiring an additional 577,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.99. 374,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.17%.

TFII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins dropped their target price on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.11.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

