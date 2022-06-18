Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $52.37 on Thursday. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Hennessy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,136.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $2,032,191.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,965,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,157,647.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,294 shares of company stock worth $8,058,748 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 94.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,087,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,237,000 after buying an additional 527,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,838,000 after purchasing an additional 246,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,053,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Shutterstock by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Shutterstock by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 351,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,719,000 after purchasing an additional 121,311 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

