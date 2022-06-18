SIBCoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $12.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,158.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $998.23 or 0.05210527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00024177 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00235618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.36 or 0.00612566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.83 or 0.00541943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00070449 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004178 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

