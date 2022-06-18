Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,887 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,358,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 580.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000.

Shares of UWM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.42. 639,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,566. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $67.25.

