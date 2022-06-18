Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,743 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $4,819,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,279,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $2,766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,568. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $155.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.00.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

