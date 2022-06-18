Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $69,420,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904,437 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,907,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,628,000 after buying an additional 2,067,041 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,039,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,931,000 after buying an additional 1,604,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 50.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,673,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,487,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,920,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.31.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 96.84%. The company had revenue of $772.43 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

