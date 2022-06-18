Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,112 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,112 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $748,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV stock traded up $5.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,337 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.09. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.