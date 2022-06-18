Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Takes $6.42 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $117.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,131. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.78. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $132.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

