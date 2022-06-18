Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,200 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 187,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Skylight Health Group stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Skylight Health Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLHG. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skylight Health Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

