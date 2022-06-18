Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Sells 2,552,462 Shares

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 2,552,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $8,116,829.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,200,204 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.32 on Friday. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SND shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $2.15 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth about $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.