Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $185.00 target price on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.71.

Shares of SNOW opened at $119.38 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.86.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

