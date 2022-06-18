Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF) Trading Down 4%

Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 212.62 and last traded at 212.62. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at 221.55.

About Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF)

Sofina Société Anonyme is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in growth capital, early, startup, later stages, mature, emerging growth, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, and LBO investments.

