Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Reaches $0.0739 on Top Exchanges

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $373,288.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0739 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.09 or 0.02495861 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00205988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00093220 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 73,535,561 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

