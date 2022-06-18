Somerset Trust Co Acquires 113 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Somerset Trust Co raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,331,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 126,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,163,000 after buying an additional 40,210 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE WEC traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.37. 2,633,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average of $97.40.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.