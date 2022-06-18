Somerset Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,918,000 after buying an additional 1,938,052 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DY. B. Riley dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Dycom Industries stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day moving average is $90.71. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

