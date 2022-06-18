Somerset Trust Co Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,498,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,448. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.38 and its 200-day moving average is $220.30. The firm has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

