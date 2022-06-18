Somerset Trust Co Has $406,000 Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WHR traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $145.93 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
