Somerset Trust Co Purchases 108 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.07. 7,578,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,998. The company has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.13.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

