Somerset Trust Co Sells 14 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Markel were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,785.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total transaction of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,525.00.

MKL traded up $20.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,282.20. The company had a trading volume of 86,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,115. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,155.00 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,375.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,318.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

