Somerset Trust Co Sells 150 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in RLI were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RLI by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RLI by 61.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in RLI by 130.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after buying an additional 150,343 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in RLI by 4.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RLI. Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on RLI in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

In related news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RLI traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $109.68. 401,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,296. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $121.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.77. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.40.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.41. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

