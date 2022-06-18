Somerset Trust Co Sells 489 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Somerset Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 117.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 250,853 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 440.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 148,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 121,370 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1,479.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 133,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $151,991.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,221 shares in the company, valued at $561,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 4,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $119,552.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,274.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,351 shares of company stock valued at $3,316,909. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.42. 1,846,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $2.06. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBTYA. Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

