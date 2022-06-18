SOMESING (SSX) Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. SOMESING has a total market cap of $57.10 million and $14.73 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.47 or 0.03258342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00124399 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00095484 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014057 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,582,253 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

