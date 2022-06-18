Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.18. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 354,170 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00.
Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile (CVE:SPA)
