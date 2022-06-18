SparkPoint Fuel Market Cap Tops $49,143.61 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $49,143.61 and $2,343.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005583 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00128418 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.17 or 0.01119220 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00101618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014871 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

