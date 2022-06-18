SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.17-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.03 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. CL King began coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

SPTN opened at $29.37 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $632,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 263,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,663,000 after purchasing an additional 172,895 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1,007.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

