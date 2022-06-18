SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 2.3% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 2,836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,112 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 137,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,102,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.26 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65.

