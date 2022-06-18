SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Trimmed by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,598,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

