Sperax (SPA) One Day Volume Hits $13.62 Million

Sperax (SPA) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, Sperax has traded 75.8% lower against the dollar. Sperax has a total market cap of $10.57 million and $13.62 million worth of Sperax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sperax coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sperax alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,858.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $982.71 or 0.05211017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00237824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.92 or 0.00625274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.11 or 0.00541483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00071416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00280978 BTC.

Sperax Coin Profile

SPA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-n hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 13th, 2014. Sperax’s total supply is 4,741,019,371 coins and its circulating supply is 1,279,639,973 coins. Sperax’s official website is sperax.io . Sperax’s official message board is medium.com/sperax . Sperax’s official Twitter account is @SpainCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system. “

Sperax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sperax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sperax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sperax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sperax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sperax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.