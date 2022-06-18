SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.25.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 146.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,691,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.
About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
