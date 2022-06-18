SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 146.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,691,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.