Stacks (STX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $51.04 Million

Stacks (STX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $440.17 million and $51.04 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stacks has traded down 31.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,086.85 or 0.05835538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005362 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 62.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00125963 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00098128 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014170 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,319,332,871 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.