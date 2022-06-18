Standard Chartered’s (STAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.10) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.50) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.53) to GBX 800 ($9.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.37) to GBX 730 ($8.86) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 694 ($8.42).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

LON STAN opened at GBX 583.20 ($7.08) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 406.20 ($4.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 640.20 ($7.77). The stock has a market cap of £17.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 569.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 521.68.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £58,448 ($70,940.65). Also, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 630 ($7.65) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,293.12).

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.