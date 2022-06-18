Standard Protocol (STND) Price Hits $0.0465

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $624,940.71 and approximately $160,023.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 72.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.66 or 0.01214809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 66% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00120973 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00100723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013974 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

