Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,027 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 0.9% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.
About Starbucks (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.