Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.86.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,201,000 after purchasing an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,937,000 after buying an additional 131,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,294,000 after buying an additional 111,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

