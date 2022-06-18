Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.61-$6.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.86.

STLD stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 22.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

