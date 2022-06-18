STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) VP John Adam Zangerle Sells 2,659 Shares of Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Adam Zangerle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $192.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 0.67. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $192.40 and a 12-month high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in STERIS by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 7,191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 438,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after acquiring an additional 432,509 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in STERIS by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

