stETH (Lido) (STETH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $697.44 or 0.03843245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005503 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00127672 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00099221 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00014697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

