Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target to $30.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OM. Cowen decreased their price target on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OM opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 125.91%. The company had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $104,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,001,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,529,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,080 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 30,502 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 138,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 899,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 120,329 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

