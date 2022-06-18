Stifel Nicolaus Trims Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Target Price to $40.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Roblox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

