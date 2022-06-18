Stillwater Investment Management LLC Invests $576,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,610,731 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,694,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,811,000 after buying an additional 438,478 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,872,000 after buying an additional 255,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,144,000.
SCHG stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.05.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.