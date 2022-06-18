StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Hailiang Education Group stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Hailiang Education Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of -0.08.
Hailiang Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
