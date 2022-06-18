StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 million, a PE ratio of 97.04 and a beta of 0.23.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)
