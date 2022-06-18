StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 million, a P/E ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.49. Reading International has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 240.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

