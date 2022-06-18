StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.10.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 71.27% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.
SemiLEDs Company Profile (Get Rating)
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SemiLEDs (LEDS)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.