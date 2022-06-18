StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.10.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 71.27% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

