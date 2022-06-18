StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of AAMC opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $21.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

